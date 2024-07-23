Sonakshi Sinha Recalls Father Shatrughan Sinha's First Reaction To Her Wedding Plans: 'Go For It'

Sonakshi shared this image. (courtesy: SonakshiSinha)

Sonakshi Sinha, who got married to Zaheer Iqbal in an intimate ceremony last month, opened up about her father Shatrughan Sinha's first reaction when she disclosed her wedding plans to him. Sonakshi recalled she was a bit nervous and pushed Zaheer to initiate the conversation with her father in an interview with Galatta India. Contrary to her expectations, Shatrughan Sinha blessed Sonakshi and gave his approval to her choice. Speaking to Galatta India, Sonakshi said, "I was getting a little bit nervous so I went up to him and I sat down with him. I know my dad appreciates humour so I tried to take a very different approach. I sat with full confidence and asked, 'Kya aapko chinta nahi kya, beti ki shaadi nahi ho rahi (Do you think why your daughter is not getting married)?" Aapko parwa nahi hai? (Don't you care about it?) So I went with that approach. He said, 'Of course hai, main mummy se puchta rehta hoon. Kyun kya hua. (I keep on asking your mom. What happened?)' (I said) 'Mujhe shaadi karni hai (I want to get married)."

Sonakshi continued, "He said, 'Acha, toh main dundta hoon na' (I will look for a groom for you)." I said, 'Nahi, dhund liya (I have already found him).' He asked, 'Acha kaun hai? (Who is he?)' Then I told him about Zaheer and that we've been together for so long, he makes me very, very happy and he's my best friend and so I had a very lovely chat with my dad. I thought it would be so difficult but it was actually so easy."

Sonakshi added, "And the best thing my dad told me after the conversation was, 'You'll are grown adults, you'll love each other, toh miyan biwi raazi toh kya karega kaazi? (When the bride and groom are ready, what else to be done?) Go for it.' It was literally that simple. Once that happened, we knew this was it, we don't need anything else in the world."

Ahead of Sonakshi's wedding, rumours of a rift between the bride and her parents were doing the rounds. Shatrughan Sinha added fuel to the rumours when he said he was not aware of the wedding plans. However, after Sonakshi's marriage, Shatrughan Sinha blessed the couple. He told media, "Every father waits for this moment when his daughter is given to her chosen groom. My daughter looks most happy with Zaheer. Unki jodi salamat rahe (May their union stay strong forever." Sonakshi and Zaheer registered their marriage under provisions of Special Marriage Act.