Sonakshi Sinha: Nobody Deserves To Feel Unsafe At Work Sonakshi Sinha said: "I think it's very important and this stir should have been made long back. Nobody deserves to be made to feel unsafe, especially while working"

Highlights I am glad women are finally speaking out: Sonakshi Sinha Sonakshi says that she didn't have it easy in the entertainment world Sonakshi Sinha's new film is Ittefaq



"I think it's very important and this stir should have been made long back. Nobody deserves to be made to feel unsafe, especially while working. It should be something to look forward to. I am glad women are finally speaking out," Sonakshi told IANS in an email interview.



It all started with numerous women coming forward to allege that Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein used his position to harass them. Since then, many have come out in the open to talk about sexual advances from big names like Kevin Spacey, James Toback, Ben Affleck, Brett Ratner and Dustin Hoffman.



Back home, comedienne Mallika Dua stirred up the debate by hitting out at Bollywood star Akshay Kumar for "Aap bell bajao, main aap ko bajata hun" remark during the shooting of a TV show. Professionally, Sonakshi - daughter of actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha - didn't have it easy in the entertainment world considering how she was body-shamed, and even faced some setbacks at the box office.



After making a successful debut with Dabangg, she gave out hits like Rowdy Rathore, Lootera and Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty.



But films like Tevar, Akira and Noor went unnoticed. She is back on the silver screen with murder-mystery Ittefaq - backed by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and BR Studios.



"My priority has always been to be happy. Whether it's with my work or my life at home, it is important to be happy from within to make others happy. I try to be as positive so that it reflects on my work as well," she said, and added that she believes "failure teaches a person a lot more than success does.



"Nothing ever stops at failure. It's always followed by success because of the lessons it taught you," said the 30-year-old actress.



Just like her onscreen avatar, Sonakshi is 'dabangg' (fearless) in her real life too.



"I try and be as real as I can and I guess people appreciate that, so no I am not scared. I am who I am, this is me... Take it or leave it."



Talking of Ittefaq - which is the remake of the original film of the same name made in 1969, produced by BR Chopra, directed by Yash Chopra and featuring Rajesh Khanna, Sonakshi said: "The best part about the character was to be able to play two sides... a good and a bad. It is very exciting when a script challenges you like this. It will definitely showcase another side of me as an actor work wise."



The film, also featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Akshaye Khanna, released on Friday.



