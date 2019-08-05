Sonakshi Sinha Issues Apology After Valmiki Samaj Protests: 'It Was Unintentional'

Sonakshi Sinha's Khandaani Shafakhana is in theatres now (courtesy aslisona)

Highlights Protests were held after the usage of a particular word by Sonakshi That bit of the interview has been taken out from the released video Sonakshi Sinha tweeted: "I humbly apologise"

Actress Sonakshi Sinha found herself in the midst of an unfortunate development after she used the word "bhangi" in one of her recent interviews. The Khandaani Shafakhana actress issued an apology on Monday after the Valmiki Samaj held protests against the actress in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad: "I humbly apologise," read a part of her tweet. On Sunday, news agency ANI reported that members of the Valmiki community, offended by Sonakshi's reference to their community, burnt the actress' effigy in Moradabad. Hours after, Sonakshi said in a statement that her comments were "unintentional" and "un-derogatory" and that she meant no harm to the Valmiki community.

"With reference to an interview I did with Siddharth Kanan on July 23, 2019, I place on record that I have tremendous regard and respect for the Valmiki Samaj and all their valuable contributions to our society and country. If any person or community has been hurt by the usage of any word by me, despite it being unintentional and un-derogatory to anyone, I humbly apologise for the same," read Sonakshi Sinha's statement released in both English and Hindi.

In the said interview with RJ Siddharth Kanan, Sonakshi Sinha was asked about airport looks when she said that she's a fan of casual airport style and that sometimes she's so busy, she doesn't have the time to prep for airport looks. This is the portion of her interview that has been removed from the released video now: "Yeh thodi hai ki purposely ghar jaake, 'bhangi' banke chali jayungi."

Earlier this year, Ayushmann Khurrana started a campaign title "#Don'tSayBhangi" during the release of his film Article 15 and tweeted: "Galti toh kisi se bhi ho sakti hai, par hum kisiki tulna neechi jaati ke logo se kyun karte hai? Kya inke khilaaf apka yeh nazaria theek hai? Isse aaj hi badaliye. Sign the petition #DontSayBhangi, now."

Galti toh kisi se bhi ho sakti hai, par hum kisiki tulna neechi jaati ke logo se kyun karte hai?

Kya inke khilaaf apka yeh nazaria theek hai? Isse aaj hi badaliye. Sign the petition #DontSayBhangi, now.

Click https://t.co/JpxhGWloT6

@anubhavsinha#Article15pic.twitter.com/RxJLXWUIjq — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) June 17, 2019

Sonakshi Sinha's Khandaani Shafakhana released last Friday and is currently running in theatres.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.