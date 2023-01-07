Ice Skating, Partying And More: Sonakshi Sinha's Finland Itinerary Is Too Good To Be True

Sonakshi Sinha in a still from the video. (courtesy: aslisona)

Sonakshi Sinha's latest update on Instagram is all things cute. The actress has shared a montage from her time in Finland. It screams fun from miles away. From making snow angels to posing for the gram, Sonakshi did it all and how. Oh, and, it is safe to say that Sonakshi had a blast. She also tried her hands at ice skating. In her side note, she said, “I don't care what you say… Santa Claus is real! I crossed over to the arctic circle, I met him… and some reindeer, and I made snow angels for the first time, ice skated for the first time, went hunting for the northern lights and came back with some amazing pictures of me with the moon, ate food in a glass igloo, went partying in an empty nightclub made of ice, rode a snowmobile for the first time… it is so cold but how am I melting? Rovaniemi, I love you.”

Sonakshi Sinha also took us on a virtual tour of the picturesque location covered in snow. Take a look:

Sonakshi Sinha shared a bunch of pictures from her stay in Finland. From making a snowman to enjoying bonfire moments, Sonakshi's holiday album was too good to miss. and said, “For a person who hates the cold, Finland has surely changed my mind! What a surreal experience feeling snow for the first time ever…looking at the stars from inside my aurora cabin, going husky sledding in the vast white expanse, chasing the northern lights and lighting a bonfire in the middle of nowhere, roasting marshmallows, drinking hot chocolate oh and freezing myself at -14 degrees only to get into a hot tub… Saariselka you have my heart.”

Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in Double XL.