Sonakshi Sinha Claps Back At Troll Who Said, "Your Divorce Is Too Close To You"

Sonakshi Sinha married boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal in an intimate ceremony last year. Due to her inter-faith marriage, Sonakshi has often drawn the Internet's ire. Known as a no-nonsense person, Sonakshi didn't put up with trolls at any point of time. Recently, a troll commented on one of her pictures, "Your divorce is too close to you." Sonakshi didn't let the comment go unnoticed. She replied, "Pehele teri mummy papa karenge, phir hum. promise (First, your parents will get a divorce. Then we will, promise)."

Last year, rumours of Sonakshi's pregnancy were swirling online after she was spotted outside a clinic and she shared a picture with her pet. When asked if the couple were invited to multiple dinners or lunch dates after marriage, Sonakshi Sinha told Curly Tales, "Yes, and guys, mein yahan par kehna chahti hu, I'm not pregnant. Mein bas moti ho chuki hu." (I want to say here that I'm not pregnant. I have just gained weight). That day somebody congratulated him (Zaheer Iqbal). Can't we enjoy our marriage?" Zaheer quipped, "The next day her diet started."

Sonakshi added, "It's only been four months, we are genuinely busy traveling so much. We are enjoying ourselves and people's lunch and dinner are not getting over." Zaheer joked, "The funny part is it came out of somewhere. There was a photo of us with our dog and they were like 'Oh she is pregnant'. I was like how it even related?" Sonakshi then said, "People are crazy."

Sonakshi and Zaheer got married in June. They registered their marriage under Special Marriage Act.