Sonakshi Sinha, Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap Celebrate Jackky Bhagnani's Music Label Launch

Sonakshi, Tahira and Ayushmann at Jackky Bhagnani's party

Highlights Jackky Bhagnani launched his music label 'Jjust Music' on Monday He hosted an after party attended by Sonakshi, Ayushmann "I have put my heart and soul into this label," said Jackky Bhagnani

Actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani ventured into the world of music and launched his brand new music label titled 'Jjust Music' with a grand event in Mumbai. The Youngistaan actor celebrated his special day with an after-party at the venue and attending the bash were celebs such as Sonakshi Sinha, Ayushmann Khurrana and others. Sonakshi Sinha, who is busy with her new film Khandaani Shafakhana, arrived solo, looking like a vision in a black number. The 32-year-old actress styled her hair in soft curls and styled her look with minimal make-up. Ahead of the party, Sonakshi posed for some fun photos with her Khandaani Shafakhana co-star Varun Sharma.

Here's how Sonakshi Sinha lit up the party with her million dollar smile.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana, always a happy face, checked into the after-party with wife Tahira Kashyap. Tahira, who has been undergoing treatment for breast cancer, resumed attending showbiz parties with her actor husband in the recent past.

These two are such a stunning couple.

The party was also attended by the likes of TV star Kritika Kamra, actress singer Sophie Chowdry, Notebook actor Zaheer Iqbal and filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh.

Jackky Bhagnani was a happy host and speaking to news agency IANS at the music label launch, he said: "Very excited to announce the launch of my dream project - Jjust Music. I have put my heart and soul into this label, and hope to touch the hearts of many. It is a one-stop destination for everything to do with music, freedom to create and consume the best that music has to offer! Jjust Music will be a place where music creators and listeners come together."

Jackky Bhagnani's music label is releasing the first song in collaboration with the band The Doorbeen, best known for the song Lamberghini.

