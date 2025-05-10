After <i>Operation Sindoor</i> Film Announcement, Vashu-Jackky Bhagnani Say, "Not Associated With The Project"

After producer Nicky Bhagnani announced that he is making a film titled Operation Sindoor, Puja Entertainment issued an official statement clarifying that producers Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani are not involved in the project.

The clarification was shared on Puja Entertainment's official Instagram handle. The statement read: "We would like to address the recent news reports and social media chatter regarding a film titled 'Operation Sindoor'. Mr Vashu Bhagnani & Mr Jackky Bhagnani are not associated with this project in any capacity, whatsoever."

It further added: "Our hearts and minds stand firmly with the Indian Armed Forces during this sensitive time. We are praying for each and every one of our soldiers fighting to keep India safe. Jai Hind Puja Films."

Nicky Vicky Bhagnani Films, in association with The Content Engineer, has officially announced Operation Sindoor with a poster. The poster features a female soldier in uniform holding a rifle and applying sindoor. The background includes tanks, barbed wire and fighter jets, highlighting themes of nationalism, bravery and sacrifice.

The film was announced amid growing tensions between India and Pakistan. The escalation follows India's launch of Operation Sindoor - a series of targeted strikes on nine terror camps located in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK). The strikes came in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives.

