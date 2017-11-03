Sonakshi Sinha And Sidharth Malhotra Drop By Gauri Khan's Store. Certainly No Ittefaq

Ittefaq? No...Gauri Khan was actually visited by two suspects - Vikram and Maya (Sidharth Malhotra and Sonakshi Sinha) at her interior decoration store in Juhu. It seems Sonakshi and Sidharth were quite impressed with Gauri's collections and had a fun afternoon at her store in Mumbai. Sidharth and Sonakshi's film Ittefaq released today and has received a great response from the audience. In one of the pictures, Sonakshi can be seen enjoying in a cage while in the other the trio are posing for a perfect picture. Sharing the picture, Sonakshi wrote: "Ok gotta admit... this was no Ittefaq." Take a look at Sonakshi, Sidharth and Gauri's pictures at Gauri Khan Designs here:
Gauri's chit-chat with Ittefaq's team:
Gauri Khan Designs is Gauri's new outlet, which is her first flagship store. Stars such as Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Karan Johar, Sridevi and Karisma Kapoor have earlier visited and liked Gauri's designs. Gauri Khan Designs houses exquisite showpieces and home décor material in collaboration with international brands such as Ralph Lauren.
Gauri recently returned from Alibaug, where she celebrated her husband Shah Rukh Khan's 52nd birthday. Gauri and her family were accompanied by close friends from the industry such as Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra, who visited Gauri at her store.
Take a sneak-peak of how Sidharth and Gauri enjoyed at King Khan's birthday:
Sidharth and Sonakshi's Ittefaq is a remake of Rajesh Khanna's 1969 film of the same name. The film also stars Akshaye Khanna as a cop. The film is about Maya, who is suspected of her husband's murder and Vikram, who is suspected of his wife's murder. The film shows three sides - Maya, Vikram and the truth.
Have you seen Ittefaq, Ittefaq Se yet?