Somya Seth Announces Second Pregnancy With Husband Shubham Chuhadia: "Our Hearts Are Full"

Former television actress Somya Seth is expecting her second child with husband Shubham Chuhadia. Somya, best known for the 2011 soap opera Navya..Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal, is already a proud mom to son Ayden Kapoor from her past marriage to Arun Kapoor.

On Sunday (April 6), Somya Seth shared her pregnancy announcement by dropping an adorable video on Instagram. The clip shows the mum-to-be standing on a balcony with her partner, Shubham Chuhadia and son, Ayden. They have their back turned to the camera.

Soon, the trio face the lens only to reveal Somya Seth's baby bump. The family flashes beaming smiles. The text layout reads, “We have some news to share. Welcoming a new member in July 2025.”

Somya Seth captioned, “Soon we will be a party of four (four red heart emojis). Our hearts are full, our hands will be even fuller—and we would not have it any other way!!”

Reacting to the video, actor Vikrant Massey wrote, “Many congratulations to you and your beautiful little family.” TV actress Kishwer Merchant commented, “Yayyyyiieeeee.. so so so happy. Congratulations.”

Somya Seth got married to Shubham Chuhadia on June 22, 2023, in an intimate ceremony. Previously, the actress recalled how she found love again in Shubham.

Somya Seth, in a conversation with Bombay Times, said, “From housemates, we became friends, and we grew close during the tough pandemic times and then decided to be together ever since. His being part of my life has been like kintsugi. He is 'The One' is not a one-day feeling, instead, it is my everyday feeling."

Back in 2021, Somya Seth announced that she was starting a new journey as a real estate agent. The former TV star penned a long note on Instagram, highlighting her work experience and career switch.

A part of what she wrote was, “I come with a background in commerce as well as the entertainment Industry… In April 2021, I started working as a solo agent, loved and enjoyed every bit of it.”

Somya Seth is also credited to serials like Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat and Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat.