Navya Actress Somya Seth's Cryptic Post About 'Physical Abuse' Goes Viral

Somya Seth shared this picture. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights "I have seen beautiful faces with ugly hearts," wrote Somya Somya married actor Arun Kapoor a few years ago She has also featured in Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat and Yeh Hai Aashiqui

Television actress Somya seth, best-known for her roles in Navya and Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, found a spot on the list of trends after her post of having seen 'injustice, emotional manipulation's and physical abuse" went viral. On Friday, Somya shared a lengthy note on Instagram recounting her days when she debuted on the small screen to how she has "gown up" now. In the Instagram post she wrote: "8 years ago when I took up Navya I was 21 years old girl... wanted the world to believe in love!!! Wanted to heal the world with love!! I believed everyone deserves love and to be loved. I was in my own country. I lived with my parents who protected me from everything evil."

She added: I have grown up - I have seen violence, I have seen illicit drugs (including cocaine), I have seen hate, I have seen jealously, I have seen injustice, emotional manipulation's and physical abuse! I have seen beautiful faces with ugly hearts. People who look well but are sick in heart and mind."

In her note, Somya also wrote: "8 years after doing Navya I believe - Prince Charming is the trashiest concept as of today!! Girls just need to listen to their own hearts and believe that they are women with substance and their happiness should not depend on any guy. Today I can tell being honest is expensive and worthless and painful and stupid."

Read Somya Seth's Instagram post here:

Somya Seth married actor Arun Kapoor a few years ago and they have a son named Ayden together. Hough Somya's Instagram page is filled with images of her son, Arun Kapoor is absent throughout, which fuelled reports of Somya and Arun's separation.

Last year in June, Somya had posted this:

Somya has also featured in shows like Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat and Yeh Hai Aashiqui.

