Somy Ali, Straight Up On Her Controversial Statements About Sushant Singh Rajput's "Murder", Salman Khan's Alleged Involvement In Jiah Khan's Death

Somy Ali, the former actress and Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend, has addressed the controversy surrounding her recent Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) session. In a new Instagram post, she clarified that her primary reason for participating in the session was to promote her NGO, No More Tears, which supports survivors of domestic violence and human trafficking. She wrote, "I want to take a moment to address the recent controversy surrounding a Reddit session that has gone viral. My purpose in participating in the session was solely to promote No More Tears, my NGO dedicated to supporting victims of domestic violence and human trafficking. Unfortunately, some comments made in my name by Akshay Sharma, the Vice President of No More Tears, about Salman Khan and even Sushant Singh Rajput's death without my knowledge or approval, led to a wave of misinterpretations and distractions. Everyone knows I can't type so fast in a live session."

Somy Ali further expressed her disappointment over how the focus shifted from her NGO's work to unrelated controversies. "I've spent the past 17 years deeply committed to helping survivors of abuse and trafficking, and it is incredibly disappointing to see the narrative shift toward unrelated and controversial topics. I have no interest in discussing individuals from my past or anything beyond the work we do at No More Tears. I agreed to the session to raise awareness of my NGO's mission, not to create controversy," she added.

She also made it clear that she is no longer willing to engage in media interviews that focus on her past relationships. "I am no more interested in giving zoom video interviews where they ask only about Salman to raise the TRP of their news shows. Moving forward, I will be limiting my media interactions to ensure the focus remains on No More Tears. After living quietly for 14 years, I only started speaking with the media three years ago to help raise awareness for my work. This exposure has helped build support for the organization, and I'm immensely grateful for those who have joined our mission. Despite facing trolling and negativity, I remain focused and determined."

Somy Ali concluded her post with a call to action, urging people to join her in combating abuse. "I appeal to everyone to join me in stopping abuse of any kind. We are all humans, deserving of equal rights and a life of dignity. As Rajesh Khanna beautifully said, 'Zindagi bahut khoobsurat hai, jeene ka salika aana chahiye' - Life is very beautiful; one must know how to live it."

During her Reddit AMA, Somy Ali allegedly made several explosive claims that fuelled the controversy. When asked to reveal some of Bollywood's darkest secrets, she allegedly mentioned that Sushant Singh Rajput did not die by suicide, but was murdered. She also allegedly stated that Jiah Khan, who was found dead under suspicious circumstances, was pregnant at the time of her death, and that actor Suraj Pancholi had sought Salman Khan's advice in connection with Jiah's tragic death.

Additionally, Somy Ali allegedly made harsh comments about Salman Khan, with whom she had an eight-year relationship. In an interview with IANS, she compared him to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, calling Salman "even worse" than him.