More Photos From Mouni Roy And Husband Suraj Nambiar's Abu Dhabi Vacation

Mouni Roy shared this image. (courtesy: imouniroy)

Mouni Roy is making the most of her vacation in Abu Dhabi. The actress checked into UAE earlier this week, and since then she has been documenting picture-perfect moments from her travel adventure. Now, Mouni has added some refreshing postcards from her memorable time there. It goes without saying that the images are pure vacation goals. She has shared some amazing pictures on social media leaving and we can't keep calm. In a carousel post, the actress is wearing a chic green strapless top teamed with a skirt featuring a slit. Mouni also picked black sunglasses while posing against a beautiful view. Actress Smriti Khanna commented with two green heart emojis.

Before this, Mouni Roy shared a series of pictures wearing a gorgeous orange dress. Mouni carried a white handbag while posing in picturesque locations. “O wind, if winter comes, can spring be far behind?” read Mouni's caption.

Oh, wait, there's something more that Mouni Roy wants us to know. She has dropped a wonderful video wearing a peppy ensemble including a light grey top and bright blue skirt with frills. In the clip, the actress is dancing with her friends who have accompanied her on the trip. The video also featured Mouni's husband, Suraj Nambiar. The side note read, “Dancing into 2023 like.”

Mouni Roy got married to Suraj Nambiar this year, after dating him for quite some time. Now, the couple have completed four years since they met each other. We aren't saying this, Mouni herself announced it with a special post. Check this out. Mouni wrote, "4 years tomorrow we met each other."

Previously, Mouni Roy shared a stunning picture giving her fans a sneak peek into her vacation. Here, she looked amazing in black swimwear.

If you are wondering about her travel buddies, this post by Mouni Roy has the answer. “Solid foundation of sarcasm, inappropriateness, vino, laughter, shenanigans and love,” Mouni added.

Mouni Roy is known for working in TV shows like Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, and Naagin among others. She made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with Gold opposite Akshay Kumar.