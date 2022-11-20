Mouni Roy With Her 'Favourite' Ranveer Singh. See Pics

Mouni Roy shared this picture. (courtesy: imouniroy)

Mouni Roy has treated her Insta family to an amazing picture with her "favourite" Ranveer Singh. On Sunday, Mouni shared photos in which they can be seen making goofy faces. Ranveer looks dashing in a pink suit, while Mouni is seen in an off-shoulder sequin ensemble. The picture is from a recent award show held in Dubai, the Filmfare Middle East Award show. Sharing the post, he used the hashtag "fav". Soon after the Brahmastra actress shared the post, her fans flooded the comment section with heart, fire and love-struck emoticons.

Later, Mouni Roy shared a picture in which she can be seen posing with her award, which she received at the award ceremony. Along with a picture, she wrote, "Humbled and thankful for the honour, the love & the beautiful memories @filmfareme. Such fun performing on stage last night. Thank you."

Meanwhile, Mouni Roy keeps treating her Insta family to stunning pictures. A few days ago, she shared images on her social media handle looking beautiful in a black short dress with a plunging neckline. Sharing the post, she wrote, "Sometimes it's all very Murakami."

On the work front, Mouni Roy was last seen in Ayan Mukerji's film Brahmastra, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead. The movie also starred Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna. The actress received immense praise for her performance in the movie. She is yet to announce her next project.