Cirkus: Ranveer Singh Announces Wrap Of The Film With A Happy Pic. See Post

Ranveer Singh, who has been busy shooting for Rohit Shetty's Cirkus, has wrapped the film. The actor, on Wednesday, shared a post on his Instagram handle announcing the wrap along with a happy picture from the sets. In the image, we can see Ranveer, Rohit and Varun Sharma laughing, while in the background, we can see the cars and a board with "Cirkus" written on it. In the caption, he wrote, "Shooting khatam, Promotion ki planning shuru! Mass-ter filmmaker ke Mass-ter plans!!! Buahahahaha! #CirkusThisChristmas."

Soon after Ranveer Singh shared the post, Varun Sharma commented, "Fullll Powerrrrrr," followed by heart and fire emoticons.

Directed and produced by Rohit Shetty, the period-comedy drama also stars Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez in lead roles. Deepika Padukone and Ajay Devgn have cameo appearances in the film. The movie is based on the iconic 1982 film Angoor, starring Sanjeev Kumar and Deven Verma. Cirkus will hit the theatres on Christmas eve, December 23, 2022.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh has another film in his kitty that will release next year. It is Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, co-starring Alia Bhatt in the lead and Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra in pivotal roles. A few days ago, the makers announced the new release date of the film. Re-sharing Karan's post, Ranveer captioned it as "My heart is filled with excitement and gratitude...#RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani releasing in cinemas near you on 28th April, 2023! "

Ranveer Singh was last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, co-starring Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah.