Some Days, Alaya Furniturewalla Just Wants To 'Jump Into A Pool'

Alaya Furniturewalla has set the temperature soaring with her latest Instagram post. The young actress, who is Pooja Bedi's daughter, shared a picture of herself from one of her recent swimming sessions on Instagram. The picture captures her from the back as she poses in the sun. In the picture, she can be seen posing with her hands in the air. Alaya sports a brown bikini in the picture. It seems like Alaya has taken a few dips in the swimming pool as her hair looks totally wet in the picture. "Today is one of those days when I just reaaaallly want to jump into a pool," she wrote in the caption of the post.

This picture of Alaya received a lot of love from her fans. Most of her fans dropped fire emojis in the comments section of the post. This isn't the first time that Alaya has shared a picture from her swimming session. She often shares pictures and videos of herself enjoying swimming.

Earlier last year, she headed to Goa soon after the coronavirus induced lockdown was lifted in the country. She shared several pictures from Goa with her Instafam. Goa is also the place where, Alaya's mother Pooja Bedi lives with her fiancee Maneck Contractor.

Meanwhile, for those wondering about the secret behind Alaya's perfectly chiseled physique, it is nothing but sheer hard work. She keeps sharing glimpses from her yoga and exercise sessions on social media.

Alaya Furniturewalla made her Bollywood debut last year with Jawaani Jaaneman, in which she co-starred with Saif Ali Khan and Tabu.