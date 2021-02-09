Guess The Actress Who Now Has 'Scraped Knees', Courtesy This Stunning Shot

Alaya Furniturewalla shared this photo (courtesy alayaf)

Highlights Alaya shared a stunning pic on Instagram

Alaya is currently holidaying in Goa

Alaya shared a shot of her jumping into a pool

Nothing is regular about Alaya Furniturewalla's Instagram posts. She's always willing to go the extra mile for an out of the box experience or for fulfilling her quirky wishes. For example, on Tuesday, Alaya Furniturewalla felt like posting a shot of her diving into the pool and she managed to do just that. The Jawaani Deewani actress is currently holidaying in Goa and is clearly having a blast at a resort in North Goa, a glimpse of which she shared in her latest Instagram post. However, she suffered a few knew scrapes to get the perfect shot but looks like it was all worth it: "I wish I could tell you how many scraped knees and failed attempts there were before I got this shot. Fun, relaxing times in Goa at the most beautiful property," Alaya captioned her post.

Bruises and tries later, the end result of Alaya Furniturwalla's efforts turned out to be this stunning Instagram shot. Good job, we say:

Alaya also suffered bruises earlier, when she danced to the title track of Kalank - Main Tera and stunned her Instafam with her moves: "Decided to make a dance reel on one of my favourite songs! Hope you guys enjoy this so all the bruises on my leg today are worth it," she wrote.

Alaya Furniturwalla is the daughter of Pooja Bedi and her ex-husband Farhan Furniturewalla, who live in Goa. Alaya often makes the Mumbai to Goa trip to visit her mother. Alaya Furniturewalla made her Bollywood debut last year with Jawaani Jaaneman, in which she co-starred with Saif Ali Khan and Tabu.