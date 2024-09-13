<i>Tumbbad</i>: Sohum Shah's Film Re-Releases Today, Makers Drop Film's Trailer

Tumbbad has made its return to the big screens today (September 13). The horror-thriller had received critical acclaim and multiple nominations at various award shows when it was released the first time. Directed by Rahi Anil Barve, the film earned eight nominations at the 64th Filmfare Awards and won three for Best Cinematography, Best Art Direction and Best Sound Design. Tumbbad was also the first Indian film to premiere in the Critics' Week section of the 75th Venice International Film Festival. On Thursday, the makers released the re-release trailer on Instagram. “Sacchai, acchai, burai aur lalach, har yug mein inhi ki kahaniyan dohrayee jaati hain, aisi hi ek kahani dohrane ka samay phir aa gaya hai… #Tumbbad Re-release Trailer Out Now! Experience Tumbbad in cinemas again on 13th September, 2024!” they wrote in the caption.

Headlined by Sohum Shah, Tumbbad also features Dhundiraj Prabhakar Jogalekar, Harsh K, Jyoti Malshe, Rudra Soni, Madhav Hari and Piyush Kaushik. The movie narrates the story of Vinayak Rao, a greedy man from Maharashtra. He finds a way to get a hidden treasure from the womb of a goddess. But the treasure is also connected to Hastar, the goddess's cursed son, who was greedy for food and gold.

Ahead of Tumbbad's re-release, the makers have dropped a new promo featuring the character of daadi. The short video is both chilling enough to send shivers down your spine and captivating enough to make you want to book your tickets. “Khazana......chahiye? #Tumbbad re-release trailer out now. Experience the world of Tumbbad once again in cinemas from 13th September 2024, ” read the text attached to the post.

Tumbbad has been collectively produced by Eros International, Sohum Shah Films, Colour Yellow Productions, Film i Väst and Filmgate Films.