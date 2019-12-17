Gully Boy Out Of Oscar Race. Twitter Kind Of Knew This Was Going To Happen

Gully Boy stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt

Twitter has been busy after Zoya Akhtar-directed Gully Boy, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles, failed to make it to the list of Best International Feature Film nominations for the 92nd Oscars. Gully Boy, which tracks the story of an aspiring rapper named Murad (played by Ranveer) who struggles to make a name in the music industry with his hip-hop skills, was India's official entry to the Oscars. After Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the shortlist for the Best Foreign Film on Tuesday, a section of Twitter said: "Everyone in India knew Gully Boy wouldn't make it to the list, except the jury. No offence. It's a good film but Oscar? No." Another user added: "It had 0% chance of winning against Bong Joon Ho's masterpiece Parasite." The final list released by the Academy includes South Korean film Parasite, France's entry Les Miserables and Spanish movie Pain And Glory, all of which hold nominations for Best Foreign Film at the upcoming Golden Globes.

"People were really expecting Gully Boy to make it? Please go back and look at what else the world made in 2019," another user pointed out on Twitter. "I kinda expected this but kinda sad. Anyway, Gully Boy was still one of the best and most inspiring films I've ever seen," added another netizen.

Twitter also came up with alternate suggestions for what could have been India's Oscar entry. AndhaDhun and Tumbbad were named among others.

Maybe #Andhadhun should've been there — (@TheBestTweet07) December 17, 2019

#gullyboy is out of Oscar race. Anyways it had 0% chance of winning against bong joon-ho's masterpiece parasite. pic.twitter.com/O7vMDiyNsU — hardik parmar (@_hardik98) December 17, 2019

People were really expecting #GullyBoy to make it? Please go back and look at what else the world made in 2019! Even the other films made in India, for that matter. Every movie that has slum in it doesn't have to go to the Oscars. — BombayBee (@ashwiniz) December 17, 2019

Gully Boy didn't make it to the Oscar shortlist. I kinda expected this but kinda sad. Anyway, #GullyBoy was still one of the best and most inspiring films I've ever seen. pic.twitter.com/49ddf7z71c — (@_chimmybear) December 16, 2019

It's not a surprise Korbin. We are used to this. We knew way before that #GullyBoy wouldn't make it to the Oscars. — Sree (@sreevoice) December 17, 2019

India should make SLOW BURN movies for shining at the Oscars. It was a Commercial cinema.#GullyBoy was never a Oscar material.For me Gully Boy was just an average film and never a great film. No doubt media over hyped it, deserving film was #Tumbbad.#Oscars2020https://t.co/3K8ThG47W0 — Rohan4Real (@RohanKa60715209) December 17, 2019

Though i am fan of Ranveer Singh, Gully boy is not a Oscar material film, no originality at all (remake of 8 miles), performance wise Ranveer and siddhant stands best. Good decision by the Oscar committee.#RanveerSingh#GullyBoy — msd. (@DhoniRohith7) December 17, 2019

Meanwhile, Gully Boy fans mourned the film's exit from the Oscar race:

Sad. If there ever was a Bollywood movie which throughly deserved the accolades & nomination was #gullyboy . Acting brilliance !! https://t.co/bIj44UrsQQ — Prateet Shah (@pshah_official) December 17, 2019

Now people will be like #GullyBoy was overrated, other movies were better and blah blah!

Bro go watch that movie again, not being shortlisted for Oscar won't nullify the credibility of this movie. Hating every "Popular" thing won't make you look cool. So stfu! #Oscars2020 — Lovely (@Lovelydutta6) December 17, 2019

Last year, National Award-winning Assamese film Village Rockstars was India's official entry to the Oscars but failed to make it to the shortlist. Aamir Khan's 2001 film Lagaan remains the last Indian film to have made it to the Oscars nominations list. Only two other films have been nominated for the Best Foreign Film Oscar - Mother India and Salaam Bombay!