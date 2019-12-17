Gully Boy Out Of Oscar Race. Twitter Kind Of Knew This Was Going To Happen

The list includes South Korean film Parasite, France's entry Les Miserables and Spanish movie Pain And Glory

Gully Boy stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt

  • Twitter also came up with alternate suggestions for India's Oscar entry
  • Tumbbad and AndhaDhun were named
  • "It's a good film but Oscar? No," read a tweet
New Delhi:

Twitter has been busy after Zoya Akhtar-directed Gully Boy, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles, failed to make it to the list of Best International Feature Film nominations for the 92nd Oscars. Gully Boy, which tracks the story of an aspiring rapper named Murad (played by Ranveer) who struggles to make a name in the music industry with his hip-hop skills, was India's official entry to the Oscars. After Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the shortlist for the Best Foreign Film on Tuesday, a section of Twitter said: "Everyone in India knew Gully Boy wouldn't make it to the list, except the jury. No offence. It's a good film but Oscar? No." Another user added: "It had 0% chance of winning against Bong Joon Ho's masterpiece Parasite." The final list released by the Academy includes South Korean film Parasite, France's entry Les Miserables and Spanish movie Pain And Glory, all of which hold nominations for Best Foreign Film at the upcoming Golden Globes.

"People were really expecting Gully Boy to make it? Please go back and look at what else the world made in 2019," another user pointed out on Twitter. "I kinda expected this but kinda sad. Anyway, Gully Boy was still one of the best and most inspiring films I've ever seen," added another netizen.

Twitter also came up with alternate suggestions for what could have been India's Oscar entry. AndhaDhun and Tumbbad were named among others.

Meanwhile, Gully Boy fans mourned the film's exit from the Oscar race:

Last year, National Award-winning Assamese film Village Rockstars was India's official entry to the Oscars but failed to make it to the shortlist. Aamir Khan's 2001 film Lagaan remains the last Indian film to have made it to the Oscars nominations list. Only two other films have been nominated for the Best Foreign Film Oscar - Mother India and Salaam Bombay!

