<i>Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein</i>, <i>Tumbbad</i> And More: A Guide For Films Re-releasing In Theatres

This has been a fantastic year for movie fanatics who enjoy watching re-releases of classics on big screens. Studios and theatres have been relying on nostalgia and novelty factors to draw people back to the multiplex. In recent times, films like Maine Pyar Kiya, Laila Majnu and Rockstar made their way back to the cinemas and garnered much love and appreciation from the fans. Now, some other popular films are all set to make their mark at the box office again.

1. Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein

Directed by Gautham Menon, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein features Saif Ali Khan, Dia Mirza and R Madhavan in lead roles. The film narrates the story of Maddy, a carefree and cheeky young guy who falls madly in love with Reena and pretends to be someone else to win her over. It is re-releasing in theatres on August 30.

2. Gangs of Wasseypur

Originally released in two parts in 2012, Gangs of Wasseypur is directed by Anurag Kashyap. The story takes place over 68 years, from 1941 to 2009. The Dhanbad coal mafia is the central plot of the tale. It looks at the underlying politics, retaliation, and power struggles among three crime groups. The ensemble cast of the film included Manoj Bajpai, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi, Richa Chadda, Jaideep Ahlawat, Huma Qureshi, and Tigmanshu Dhulia. The franchise is coming to theatres on August 30.

3. Tumbbad

The story revolves around the protagonist's search for a lost treasure from the 20th century in the village of Tumbbad. The film features Anand Gandhi, Madhav Hari Joshi, Jyoti Malshe, Rudra Soni and Harish Khanna in key roles. Directed by Rahi Anil Barve, Tumbbad is re-releasing in theatres on August 30.

4. Sholay

The biggest film of them all is set for a special screening at Regal Cinema in Mumbai on August 31. Directed by Ramesh Sippy, Sholay narrates the story of Jai and Veeru, who are hired by Thakur Baldev Singh, a retired policeman, to help him nab the notorious bandit Gabbar Singh. Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Amjad Khan and Sanjeev Kumar are part of the all-star cast.

5. Kariya

Talking about regional re-releases, the Kannada film Kariya is re-debuting in theatres on August 30. The film features Darshan in the lead role and is directed by Prem. It follows the story of a young gangster, who falls in love with a dancer and struggles to convince her to be with him.

6. Mass

Nagarjuna's Mass also came back to big screens on August 28, just a day before the actor's birthday. The 2004 Telugu action thriller also features Jyothika, Charmy Kaur, Raghuvaran and Rahul Dev. The film has been directed by Raghava Lawrence.

