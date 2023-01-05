On Tiger Pataudi's Birth Anniversary, How Sharmila Tagore, Soha And Inaaya Remembered Him

Soha Ali Khan shared this image. (courtesy: sakpataudi)

On her father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi's birth anniversary, Soha Ali Khan has shared an emotional Instagram post. Soha has shared images of her mother, legendary actress Sharmila Tagore, and daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu offering flowers and prayers at Tiger Pataudi's grave. In the caption, she wrote, “The people you love never die. 5.1.41,” and added heart and infinity emojis. Gaurav Kapoor and Maria Goretti, who are friends of Soha, replied with heart emojis. Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi was among the greatest cricket legends India has seen. He died at the age of 70 in New Delhi in September 2011.





Soha Ali Khan shared an image of herself with her mom and daughter on Instagram Stories as well.

Screenshot of Soha Ali Khan's Instagram story.

Last year , Soha Ali Khan had shared a black and white image of her father and wrote: “1941-2011. To live in the hearts we leave behind is not to die,” with a heart emoji.





Soha's sister Saba Ali Khan has also shared a throwback picture of her father playing cricket. She wrote: “Today will always be special. Miss you, Abba.”

Screenshot of Saba Ali Khan's Instagram story.

Recently, on mom Sharmila Tagore's 78th birthday, the family travelled to Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Soha Ali Khan shared an image with her mother on Instagram and wrote, “Happy birthday my darling Amma ! Spice jet tried to keep us apart but we persevered and we made it and I got to see you, hold you, hug you and kiss you!!!” with heart emojis. She also used the hashtag “Jaisalmer.”

Soha Ali Khan is known for her works in films like Dil Maange More, and Rang De Basanti among others. She was last seen in the web series Hush Hush. She is married to actor Kunal Kemmu.