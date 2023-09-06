Sobhita Dhulipala And These Taj Mahal Pics - A Match Made In Heaven

Sobhita Dhulipala shared this image. (courtesy: sobhitad)

Made In Heaven star Sobhita Dhulipala shared photos from her Agra holiday and stunning can't even begin to describe them. Sobhita shared silhouette shots against the stunning backdrop of the Taj Mahal. She also shared some touristy ones. There are glimpses from her time with friends, pictures of some local artisans. No caption needed. The comments section of her post looked like this, "This is wah taj ultra pro max," wrote a user. "Imagine going to Agra and being prettier than the Taj Mahal," added another. Athiya Shetty dropped heart emoji in the comments section. "Tara happy at her new mansion," wrote a user referring to her Made In Heaven character.

Sobhita also shared the details of the outfits seen in the carousel post. "Hi Shobhita..Please mention where do you get your sarees from...These are always so pretty, I can't stop imagining myself wearing them," a user asked her in the comments section. Sobhita mentioned that she bought them from local handloom shops and weavers.

Take a look at Sobhita Dhulipala's post here:

Last week, she shared photos from her work diaries and she wrote, "When work is play! Last of the lot from my Made In Heaven promotional tour. (This look was exclusively referred to as The Oppenheimer by the internal team lol..the movie fever was at its peak at the time)."

Sobhita Dhulipala had a busy year. She featured in filmmaker Mani Ratnam's two-part adaptation of period epic Ponniyin Selvan as well as the series The Night Manager. She also featured in the second season of the popular series Made In Heaven. She is all set to make her Hollywood debut with Monkey Man.