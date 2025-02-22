<i>Snow White</i>: Disney's Live-Action Adaptation With Gal Gadot To Release On This Date

Snow White is one of the most loved Disney stories of all time. Fans have been ecstatic ever since the announcement of Disney's action-adaptation of Snow White, starring Gal Gadot as the evil queen. Rachel Zegler plays the role of Snow White.

Yesterday, as a treat to fans, the makers dropped a new teaser of the upcoming film which is all set to hit the screens on March 21, 2025.

The clip takes us back down the memory lane, as it honours Disney's 1937 animated film Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. It has some scenes from the original animated film, that add magic to the new footage.

The short teaser also shows glimpses of Gal Gadot as the evil queen and the magic mirror on the wall. Snow White is shown with her dwarfs before she crosses paths with the old lady.

Previously, there have been more adaptations of Disney animated films, such as Cinderella (2015), Beauty and the Beast (2017), Mulan (2020), and The Little Mermaid (2023).

It goes without saying, that the newest Snow White teaser has gotten fans excited and nostalgic, all at the same time.

On the work front, Gal Gadot's last few projects include Heart of Stone (2023), Death on the Nile (2022), and Red Notice (2021).

She also made an appearance in The Flash (2023) and Fast X (2023).

As for Rachel Zegler, she was seen in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (2023), Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023), West Side Story (2021), Y2K (2024), and Spellbound (2024).