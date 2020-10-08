Smile Please: Rajinikanth In A Throwback Gem Shared By Daughter Aishwarya

Rajinikanth in a throwback pic (courtesy aishwaryaa_r_dhanush)

Highlights Aishwarya shared a throwback pic of Rajinikanth

"Never forget to smile," she captioned it

In the pic, Rajinikanth can be seen smiling at the camera

It's Throwback Thursday, which means several celebs took a trip down memory lane for delightful Instagram posts and one among them is Aishwarya R Dhanush. Rajinikanth's elder daughter Aishwarya dug out a throwback memory of the 69-year-old superstar from her archives only to make an adorable point on Instagram. In the black and white photo, the throwback version of Rajinikanth can be seen smiling at the camera, which made way for Aishwarya to remind us ass that: "No matter what... never forget to smile." As a side note, Aishwarya added that this particular blast from the past is her "favourite pic" of dad Rajinikanth.

Here's the Throwback Thursday post by Aishwarya:

Rajinikanth often features in his daughters' - Aishwarya and Soundarya's - Instagram posts. On Independence Day, Aishwarya shared this adorable post about 45 years of celebrating the day with her father:

On Rajinikanth's birthday in December, Aishwarya dedicated this post to make a promise of sorts to her father: "Will follow forever... just to see that smile... happy birthday, appa!" Soundarya emptied her stash of family photos, one of which is a priceless moment featuring Rajinikanth and wife Latha with the daughters. "Happy birthday, my life, my father... my everything!" she wrote.

Aishwarya is married to South superstar Dhanush. Aishwarya had directed films such as 3 and Vai Raja Vai. She has also worked as a playback singer for films such as Whistle and Aayirathil Oruvan. Rajinikanth was last seen in cop drama Darbar, which released in January this year - Aishwarya and Soundarya watched the first show and shared shout-outs on Instagram.