Skinny Shamed, Chhavi Mittal Calls Out User Who Said She Looks Like 'Skeleton'

From Chhavi Mittal's Instagram (courtesy chhavihussein)

Highlights Chhavi Mittal shared a screenshot of a comment

"Let's stop women body shaming women," she wrote

"My hands do a lot for my kids," she added

"Ab bas" - Actress Chhavi Mittal has had enough with body shaming. Chhavi Mittal, known for being outspoken on social media, recently posted about putting an end to body-shaming after she was given some unwarranted advice about her physique by an Internet user. Chhavi Mittal, who is a mother of two, revealed in an Instagram post that in one of her recent videos, she was told she looks "skinny" and that her hands look like that of a "skeleton." Sharing a screenshot of the comment, the 40-year-old actress wrote: "Well, dear 'Ab Bas', I just want to say, 'Ab Bas'. Let's stop women body shaming women."

Chhavi Mittal pointed out that skinny-shaming is as unacceptable as calling someone overweight : "My hands do a lot for my kids and my community. They may look their age (which is 40) or may look more. But one thing they always do is make me look and feel amazing. Also, calling someone 'skinny' is as disrespectful as calling them fat," she wrote in her post.

Chhavi Mittal's wrapped her post which this question, which prompted a barrage of comments from her Instafam, sharing their stories of being subjected to body-shaming: "Dear mothers, have you ever been body shamed?"

Chhavi Mittal is married to writer Mohit Hussein, with whom she co-owns Shitty Ideas Trending. The actress is a mother to two kids - a son named Arham and daughter Areeza. She recently shared this post about "breaking stereotypes": "Am I bold? Arrogant? Cocky? Or just confident, brave, strong?

Earlier this year, Chhavi Mittal called out a troll who assumed she leaves her kids with the house help to make Instagram videos. In a strongly-worded post, Chhavi Mittal wrote: "The reason to put this comment out here is to ask a question of my own. When will mothers stop putting other mothers down? When will we stop undermining and "judging" working mothers?"

Chhavi Mittal is best-known for her roles in shows such as Tumhari Disha and Ek Chutki Aasma. She has also featured in shows such as Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann and Teen Bahuraaniyaan She also co-starred with Isha Koppikar and Sonu Sood in the film Ek Vivaah... Aisa Bhi.