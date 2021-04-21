Trolled For Leaving Kids With House Help To Make Videos, Actress Chhavi Mittal Wrote This

Chhavi Mittal shared this image. (courtesy chhavihussein)

TV actress Chhavi Mittal called out a troll on Instagram, who called her "pretentious" and accused her of leaving her kids to the house help to make Instagram videos. Chhavi, who often posts fitness related videos on social media, was asked by an Instagram user: "Where are you kids when you are making this video? Yeah may be with the servants." The troll added, "Ms So not superwoman #pretentious." Calling out the troll on Instagram the actress wrote a strongly-worded post, in which she wrote: "The reason to put this comment out here is to ask a question of my own. When will mothers stop putting other mothers down? When will we stop undermining and "judging" working mothers?"

Chhavi, who is a mother to two kids - Arham and Areeza, later explained in the post that she shoots her videos after completing all her "office and domestic work." She wrote, "I shot this video at 11pm in the night, after finishing all my office work, domestic work and after putting both kids to bed, when I got my "me" time. It took me 15 minutes to shoot because I didn't memorize or prepare anything, I just spoke from my heart. That was your answer."

The Ek Chutki Aasman actress gave a message to all the mothers: "Ditch the guilt, embrace your strength." She added, "For all mothers who are asked such questions implying, 'just because you are working you are jeopardizing your child's future', remember, you are doing your best. You are teaching your little girl the importance of being independent, and you are teaching your little boy the importance of women's independence."

Chhavi Mittal is best-known for her roles in shows such as Tumhari Disha and Ek Chutki Aasma. Chhavi Mittal is married to writer Mohit Hussein. She has also featured in shows such as Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann and Teen Bahuraaniyaan. She also co-starred with Isha Koppikar and Sonu Sood in Ek Vivaah... Aisa Bhi.