Chhavi Mittal Opens Up To Lisa Ray About Losing Friends During Cancer Recovery: "Nobody Had Patience To Let Me Heal"

Chhavi Mittal, who was diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer in 2022, recently opened up about her recovery process. The actress revealed that even after she was declared cancer-free she was constantly struggling with her mental health, which eventually led to her losing friends. She added that her friends judged her for her mental struggles and didn't give her the time to heal from the aftereffects of cancer. In a post shared on Instagram, Chhavi wrote, “Just because you're back from the hospital doesn't mean you've recovered. That's when your recovery BEGINS. But not a single person stayed in touch with me at that time coz I was ‘cancer-free' now. In fact, I was judged and looked down upon for my behaviour and for my mental health by the ones closest to me.”

She added, “One by one I lost all my ‘friends', coz nobody had the patience to let me heal. Of course, I'm not in touch with any of them anymore coz this journey also taught me a big lesson. I want everybody to know that I'm not the only one! Most people go through this. So I implore humans to be more humane towards the ones who have physically suffered and hence mentally too.” Chhavi Mittal shared her experience in a conversation with Lisa Ray on her podcast Candid Confessions With Chhavi.

Lisa Ray, who has battled cancer herself, shared how she embraced crying as a part of her healing journey. For context, Lisa was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, an incurable blood cancer, in 2009. Speaking with Chhavi Mittal, Lisa said, “All of our emotions are legitimate and sacred. Not being able to express it is the danger. I started prioritising crying during cancer because so much had built up. So, I don't see that at all as a sign of weakness. When I was diagnosed, the first thing I felt was relief. Because, I said finally, I can stop. I can get off this train. Now, there is nothing like a diagnosis of a very serious cancer to make you stop. There is always an opportunity to cry.”

Lisa Ray also told Chhavi Mittal, “We can cry together.” To this, Chhavi replied, “Let us do it after this.”

Empowering Chhavi Mittal, Lisa Ray added, “You are incredible. You are loved, and you are enough, just as you are. You do not have to do anything to earn that. That is who you are deep inside.” The two shared a warm hug, with Lisa advising Chhavi, “You have to make time for yourself, not just for other people.”

Back in August, Chhavi revealed that her Lupus (SLE) rash has reappeared. She shared a set of photos on Instagram, giving a closer look at lupus spots on her arms. In her caption, the actress said that she is not able to control her health issues even after trying her best. Lupus is an autoimmune disorder in which the immune system mistakenly targets its own tissues and organs. Lupus-induced inflammation can affect many physiological systems, including the joints, skin, kidneys, blood cells, brain, heart, and lungs.

Chhavi Mittal announced earlier this year that she had fully recovered from cancer and was working towards her fitness goals. She is married to director Mohit Hussein. The couple shares two children, a son Arham and a daughter Areeza.