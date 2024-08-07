Cancer Survivor Chhavi Mittal Suffers From Lupus Rash: "I Have 100 Of Spots On My Body Now"

Actress and breast cancer survivor Chhavi Mittal recently opened up about her ongoing health struggles in an Instagram post. The actress revealed that her Lupus (SLE) rash has reappeared. She shared a series of photos on social media. The snapshots give a closer glimpse of lupus spots on her arms. In her caption, Chhavi said that she is not being able to control her health issues even after trying her best. "Anyone who's going through any struggle would relate that not having things in your control is really dampening. My lupus (SLE) rash has been coming back and even though I'm not one to be daunted by it, it does feel frustrating that I cannot put my finger on what causes these flare-ups, which invariably leave a white, de-pigmented mark," she wrote.

Chhavi Mittal further elaborated on the physical toll of her condition and wrote, "I have 100 of these on my body now (face, neck, back, arms, chest, stomach) with no clue as to what I'm doing wrong or what I should do to correct it. Doctors are failing at advising. Alternate medicine has failed. I'm back to steroids but as of now.. no improvement. There are flare ups, and then it's peaceful, until there are new flare ups again. The reason why I'm sharing this is so you remember, even though in life, there are always things that seem to go wrong.. we still need to continue counting our blessings. My toe injury is not a fracture, my back ache is under control, professionally there are too many exciting things happening, my kids are amazing, and I'm surrounded by people who love me."

"All those who troll me for my choice of gym wear.. that's exactly what it is. MY CHOICE," she concluded.

Chhavi Mittal, who was diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer in 2022, announced earlier this year that she had fully recovered and was working towards her fitness goals. She is married to director Mohit Hussein, with whom she shares two children, a son Arham and a daughter Areeza.

On the work front, Chhavi Mittal has appeared in TV shows such as Tumhari Disha, Ek Chutki Aasma, Krishnadasi and Adaalat among others.