Cancer Survivor Chhavi Mittal Shares New Diagnosis: 'This Too Shall Pass'

Image was shared by Chhavi Mittal. (courtesy: chhavihussein )

Cancer survivor Chhavi Mittal has shared a health update on Instagram. Chhavi revealed that she has been diagnosed with Costochondritis. The actress added, “It's an injury to the cartilage in the chest. The probable cause could be radiation (cancer treatment) or a side effect of the injection I took for osteopenia (a condition with low BMD [Bone Mineral Density]) or it could be incessant cough (which I had a few days back) or a combination of one or more or all.” As per the National Library Of Medicine, Costochondritis is an inflammation of the costal cartilage that connects the ribs to the sternum (breast bone).

Chhavi Mittal, who was diagnosed with breast cancer last year, added that she has been facing trouble in doing “pretty much everything.” Along with a mirror selfie picture clicked inside a gym, she wrote, “Naya wali beemari layi hoon market mein [I am here with a new disease]. It's called costochondritis. Fancy no? (It's an injury to a cartilage in the chest) The probable cause could be radiation (cancer treatment) or a side effect of the injection I took for osteopenia (a condition with low BMD) or it could be an incessant cough (which I had a few days back) or a combination of one or more or all. I have pain while breathing, using my hand, or arm, or lying down, or sitting, or laughing or pretty much everything. No, I'm not always positive about it, but I'm rarely negative. So, holding my chest in my hand, I went to the gym (my happiest place) because you know what? We all get knocked down, but do we get up again? Well, I do! For anyone who needs to hear this...I know ur suffering in some way or the other.. but ur not alone! And, this too shall pass.”

Chhavi Mittal, in one of her previous posts, had addressed how “BMD loss is causing un-called-for fractures (like the one I had in my foot) and also positioning me as an Osteopenia patient, putting me at a high risk for spinal fractures.” For all cancer survivors, she said, “My heart goes out to ALL survivors out there who have gone through similar things and more and continue to fight living their lives on a daily basis. All I can say is, today may not be a good day, but tomorrow will be better. Of that I'm sure.”

Chhavi Mittal is best known for featuring in serials like Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann, Bandini and Viraasat.