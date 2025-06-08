Cancer Survivor Defies 'Astronomical' Odds, Wins Three Lotteries in Nine Months

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A Canadian man, David Serkin, has won three lotteries in nine months, totaling $2.5 million. He won $1 million on May 3 and November 16 LOTTO 6/49 draws, plus $500,000 on August 20 LOTTO MAX. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 33,294,800, yet Serkin achieved this as a longtime player.

A Canadian man who has previously battled cancer, has defied the odds by winning three lotteries in the space of nine months, taking the total prize money to Rs 15.6 crore ($2.5 million). David Serkin, hailing from the Lethbridge area in Alberta, Canada, won $1 million on the May 3 LOTTO 6/49 Classic draw, according to the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC).

"The local won $500,000 on the August 20 LOTTO MAX draw and $1 million on the November 16 LOTTO 6/49 draw. Now, the Lethbridge man has won again, another $1 million prize on the May 3 LOTTO 6/49 Classic draw," WCLC said in a press release.

As per WCLC, the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 33,294,800, but Mr Serkin managed to overcome it, having been a longtime player of the LOTTO 6/49 since its launch in 1982. He said he relished the routine of buying and checking his tickets for a winner. He purchased the newest winning ticket from Shell Lethbridge at 2440 Fairway Plaza Road S in Lethbridge.

"You check your ticket and if you win, you're happy. If you don't, you can always try again," Mr Serkin told WCLC, adding: "I bought this ticket while I was buying gas. I saw the Gold Ball draw was getting close (to the final ball selection) and thought, 'What do I have to lose?'"

Quizzed about his massive winnings, Mr Serkin modestly replied: "I know the odds are astronomical. I don't think it'll happen again, but I still like buying tickets."

"I'm a cancer survivor and I'm retired, so I am just grateful for all of it," he added.

As per a report in Today, Mr Serkin's luck dates back over a decade. He previously won $250,000 in another draw more than 10 years prior to his recent hattrick of wins.

Lottery over dinner

Earlier this month, a couple in the US state of New Jersey won Rs 12.86 crore in the lottery after buying a Rs 257 scratch-off ticket while on their way to dinner. The couple would not have won the lottery if it weren't for the insistence of one of the partners. While one wanted to buy tickets in another town, the second insisted on purchasing from a store that they did not typically visit.

"Like they ever listen to me! So, I go in and get a $10 ticket and a couple of the $3 Win for Lifes," the player recalled.

"It was just so random. This really changes our lives. We're always stressed about bills. This makes life a lot easier," the winner said.