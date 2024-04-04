Cancer Survivor Chhavi Mittal Shares New Fitness Post: 'That's Me Prioritising Myself'

Chhavi Mittal shared this image. (courtesy: chhavihussein)

Actress Chhavi Mittal loves to share posts on her fitness journey on social media. Chhavi Mittal, a breast cancer survivor, shared a series of pictures from her workout regime on social media and wrote about "unabashedly, unapologetically" loving herself. She began the note with these words, "I've seen people run behind things and when they can't get them they get stressed. Then they run faster and in desperation till they burn themselves out. But little or no importance is given to self love. Why are people not running behind happiness and contentment and good health? When somebody politely refuses an unhealthy snack s/he is mocked at but the enthusiastic eater is the life of a party."

The Ek Chutki Aasman actress added in her post, "Little is spoken about a person succumbing to heart disease but so much brouhaha over somebody passing away in the gym. When was the last time you did something purely for your happiness or your health? Without thinking about judgements, minor setbacks at work, or your phone ringing? How many of you feel you don't have the time? I think, time is subjective to your priorities. If it's important, you'll make time. I know I'll never miss my gym or calisthenics time for a party. That's me prioritising myself, my happiness and my mental and physical health." She signed off the post with these words: "I am unabashedly, unapologetically, in love with myself."

Read Chhavi Mittal's post here:

Chhavi Mittal is best-known for her roles in shows such as Tumhari Disha and Ek Chutki Aasma. She has also featured in shows such as Teen Bahuraaniyaan. She also co-starred with Isha Koppikar and Sonu Sood in the film Ek Vivaah... Aisa Bhi. Chhavi Mittal is married to writer Mohit Hussein, with whom she co-owns a content writing platform. The actress is a mother to two kids - a son named Arham and daughter Areeza.