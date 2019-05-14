Trending: Chhavi Mittal Welcomes Son After Prolonged Pregnancy. Shares Pic

Chhavi Mittal shared this picture. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Actress Chhavi Mittal, best-known for her roles in shows such as Tumhari Disha and Ek Chutki Aasman, found a spot on the list of trends on Tuesday after she shared a post announcing the birth of her son, whom she named Arham Hussein. She shared a picture of herself holding her newborn son's hand and wrote: "Announcing the arrival of baby boy Arham Hussein on May 13. Thank you so much for all your wishes. I'm still in the hospital recovering and will be sharing my birth story soon." Chhavi recently featured in headlines when for her Mother's Day post, in which she talked about her post-term or prolonged pregnancy.

On Mother's Day, Chhavi had shared a picture of herself with her daughter Areeza and wrote: "I was really looking forward to being a mother of two before this day arrives... My patience is wearing thin, because there's still no sign of labour. And if labour doesn't knock on my door today, we might have to artificially induce it, which breaks my heart because on one hand the baby's at risk due to being a post term birth, and on the other hand, the baby's at risk due to the drugs being pumped in my body for an induction. What does a mother choose?"

Chhavi Mittal is married to writer Mohit Hussein, with whom she co-owns Shitty Ideas Trending. Chhavi has also featured in shows such as Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann and Teen Bahuraaniyaan.

She also co-starred with Isha Koppikar and Sonu Sood in Ek Vivaah... Aisa Bhi.

