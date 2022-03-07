'Size 0 To Size 16,' Kareena Kapoor Has 'Enjoyed Every Phase' Of Her Life. See Her Post On Body Positivity

Kareena Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor, who has quite a bit of a reputation as a fitness enthusiast, loves to share posts from her yoga diaries. On Monday, the actress shared a post, wherein she wrote about body positivity. The actress revealed that she gained 25kgs during her pregnancy but she "never allowed that to interfere with doing the things" that she loved. The actress added in her caption, "Whether a messy hair day or a glammed up outing, or going from size 0 to size 16, I have thoroughly lived and enjoyed every phase of my life." The 41-year-old actress signed off her post with these words: "So to all the girls reading this... it's your life and your decisions are the only ones that matter... Always."

Just in case, Kareena Kapoor's love for yoga wasn't clear enough, she shared a post of her "favourite spot," which happens to be her yoga mat. She wrote: "Back at my most favourite spot... My yoga Mat."

"108 suryanamaskars done. Grateful, thankful, and ready to eat my pumpkin pie tonight," she captioned this Instagram Reel.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in the 2020 film Angrezi Medium, co-starring late actor Irrfan Khan, and actress Radhika Madan. Kareena will next be seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, which is a remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump. Kareena shot for parts of the film during her pregnancy.