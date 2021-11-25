This Is How Kareena Kapoor Feels After 108 Surya Namaskars

Kareena Kapoor shared this photo. (Image courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor is burning calories and how. The actress, who has started practicing yoga more frequently since the birth of her second son Jeh, shared a photo and a video from her yoga diaries and gave us major fitness goals. In the first video, Kareena Kapoor can be seen doing surya namaskars - not just one or two but 108. Way to go, Kareena. Sharing the video, she wrote: "108 surya namaskars done. Grateful, thankful, and ready to eat my pumpkin pie tonight." After an intense session of yoga, the actress posted a photo of herself doing a bridge pose and wrote: "Never felt better." We feel you, Kareena Kapoor.

On Wednesday, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's second child Jeh was pictured with his nanny in Bandra. Jeh, as usual, was looking adorable in a white tee and trousers. See pictures of the little munchkin here:

We can never get enough of Kareena Kapoor's family photos, featuring Saif Ali Khan and their sons Taimur and Jeh. And that's why, the actress' Diwali post is still one of our favourites. Take a look:

In terms of work, Kareena Kapoor, who has featured in films like Aitraaz, Kurbaan, Talaash, Asoka, Bodyguard, Ra.One, Tashan, Good Newwz, 3 Idiots, Heroine and Jab We Met, was last seen in Angrezi Medium, which also featured late actor Irrfan Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Pankaj Tripathi and Deepak Dobriyal. Her next films are Laal Singh Chaddha and Takht. She co-stars with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, which will release on April 14 next year.