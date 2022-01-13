In Kareena Kapoor's House, This Is Her 'Favourite Spot.' See Pic

Kareena Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor's "favourite spot" at her house is the place where she can do yoga. The 41-year-old actress, who swears by yoga as a means of fitness, often shares pictures and videos from her asanas on Instagram. On Thursday, the actress posted a picture of herself on her social media profile and she wrote in the caption: "Back at my most favourite spot...My yoga mat with my favourite girl...Long road ahead but we can do this oh! Is that my car at the back?" Kareena tagged Anshuka yoga and wellness' Instagram page in her post.

When we wrote that Kareena Kapoor swears by yoga, we legit meant it. Here's a post of her doing Ardha Chandrasana.

Kareena Kapoor was last seen in the 2020 film Angrezi Medium, co-starring late actor Irrfan Khan, and actress Radhika Madan. Kareena will next be seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, which is a remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump. Kareena shot for parts of the film during her pregnancy. She will soon make her debut as a film producer as well.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed son Jeh in February last year. "We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support," Saif said in a statement. Kareena and Saif Ali Khan married in 2012 after dating for some years. They are also parents to son Taimur, 5.