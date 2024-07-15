Viral: Sivakarthikeyan And Aarthy Name Their Baby Boy Pavan. See Video

Image Instagrammed by Sivakarthikeyan. (courtesy: Sivakarthikeyan)

Sivakarthikeyan's latest post on X (formerly known as Twitter) is sugar, spice, and everything nice. The Tamil actor shared a video from the naming ceremony of his newborn son. The baby's name? Pavan Sivakarthikeyan. In the video, we see Sivakarthikeyan, his wife Aarthy, their three kids - Aaradhana, Gugan, Pavan, and other family members performing a puja. The actor is seen holding his little bundle of joy in his arms. Towards the end, the text flashes, “With all your blessings and wishes, we have named our little one Pavan Sivakarthikeyan.” In his caption, the actor mentioned the name of his three kids, “Aaradhana - Gugan - PAVAN.” He also attached a bunch of red hearts to the caption.

Sivakarthikeyan also shared the same video on Instagram, alongside a sweet note for his wife, Aarthy. It read, “Aarthy...I was there by your side in the operation theatre and saw what you went through to deliver our babies. I am forever grateful to you for enduring the pain in creating this beautiful world for me. Love youuuuu Aaradhana - Gugan - PAVAN.”

Sivakarthikeyan and Aarthy welcomed Pavan on June 2. A day later, the actor shared the happy news on X. He wrote, “Dear all, Our hearts are overflowing with joy as we welcome our baby boy born on June 2nd. Our family has grown a little bigger and a whole lot happier. We need all your love, support and blessings, as always -Gugan, Aaradhana, Aarthy & Sivakarthikeyan.”

Sivakarthikeyan never misses a chance to share pictures and videos, featuring his family. On the occasion of Pongal, he shared an adorable family picture. “This time it is Ayalaan Pongal for us,” Sivakarthikeyan wrote in the caption.

Sivakarthikeyan and Aarthy got married in 2010. The couple welcomed their daughter Aaradhana in 2013, their son Gugan in 2021, and their second son Pavan in June this year. In terms of work, Sivakarthikeyan was last seen in Ayalaan, alongside Rakul Preet Singh.