AR Murugadoss's Upcoming Film With Sivakarthikeyan Is Titled <i>Madharasi</i>

The makers of director A R Murugadoss's much-awaited explosive action entertainer, featuring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead, on Monday announced the title of the film as <i>Madharasi</i>.

The announcement was made as part of the birthday celebrations of the actor. The film was, until now, being tentatively referred to as #SKXARM.

Director A R Murugadoss, who shared the link to a title teaser on his X timeline, wrote, “Happy Birthday dearest @Siva_Kartikeyan. The ground is set for the MASSIVE ACTION. Let the HAVOC begin! #SKxARM is #Madharasi. TITLE GLIMPSE & FIRST LOOK out now!”

The teaser, which brought cheer to scores of Sivakarthikeyan's fans who have been eagerly expecting an update on the film, has only gone on to heighten expectations from the film.

The teaser features explosive action sequences from start to finish and gives one the impression that actor Biju Menon plays a cop in the film. The film, as the director has suggested in his tweet, promises to an action extravaganza.

The film features a host of stars apart from Sivakarthikeyan and Biju Menon, including, Rukmini Vasanth, Vidyut Jammwal, Shabeer Kallarakkal and Vikranth.

Sivakarthikeyan, during the course of an earlier interview, has disclosed that this film with A R Murugadoss was 90 per cent complete and that the remaining 10 per cent would be completed once the director returned from shooting Salman Khan's film.

Produced by the popular production house Sri Lakshmi Movies, the film has cinematography by Sudeep Elamon and music by Anirudh Ravichander. editing by Manir Ratnam's favourite editor, Sreekar Prasad.

The high octane stunts in the film have been choreographed by Kevin Kumar while the costumes in the film have been designed by Deepali Noor. Three firms -- Knack studios, Phantom FX and BeastBells -- have been roped in by the production unit to work on the VFX portions in the film.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)