'I Think She Is Already An Actress': Mahesh Babu On Daughter Sitara's Career Plans

Mahesh Babu is one of the biggest names in the Telugu film industry today with fans in every part of the world. So when he sat down for a Q and A session on Instagram on Wednesday, fans from across the world dropped their questions and good wishes. The actor received several queries about his upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata, his family as well as his likes and dislikes. Questions came in about the star's daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni who recently appeared in Penny Song in Sarkaru Vaari Paata, taking Tollywood by storm. When asked if her appearance in the song meant that Sitara, who turns 10 this year, is preparing to be an actress in the future, the proud father said, “I think she is already an actress.”

When asked by another fan who the smartest person in the family is, Mahesh Babu said, “Sitara.” Speaking more about his daughter, he also said that she is a huge K-Pop fan.

Replying to another question about his children, Mahesh Babu also said that despite his busy schedule, he always manages to make time for his daughter Sitara and son Gautham Ghattamaneni.

In the fun Q and A session, he was also asked about his wife, actress and former beauty queen Namrata Shirodkar. On being asked to name his best friend, Mahesh Babu took no time to say, “My wife.” Moreover, when a fan asked him to share what he likes about Namrata, Mahesh Babu gushed, “Everything. That's why I married her.” Did someone say "couple goals", yet?

Mahesh Babu made headlines recently when he spoke about his Bollywood plans -- more specifically the lack thereof. At the trailer launch of Major, a film he is producing, Mahesh Babu was reported as saying that Bollywood simply could not afford him. As per India Today and other media reports, Mahesh Babu said, “I did get a lot of offers in Hindi but I don't think they can afford me. I don't want to waste my time working in an industry which can't afford me. The stardom and the respect I get here is huge, so I never really thought of leaving my industry and going to some other industry.” Read all about it here.

Mahesh Babu is the son of veteran Telugu actor Krishna. After a successful career as a child artiste, he made his debut as a leading man in the 1999 film Raja Kumarudu opposite Preity Zinta.

Mahesh Babu has several blockbusters to his credit including Athadu, Pokiri, Athidhi, Dookudu, SPYder, Bharat Ane Nenu, many of which have been remade in Bollywood.