Namrata Shirodkar Recreates Throwback Pic With Daughter Sitara At Her 'Favourite Place'

Namrata Shirodkar with daughter Sitara (Courtesy: namratashirodkar)

Namrata Shirodkar is on a Paris sojourn with her family and is having the time of her life. The former beauty queen and actress is accompanied by her husband, superstar Mahesh Babu and their children to the French city. Keeping fans updated on what they are doing on the trip, Namrata Shirodkar has shared a bunch of pictures and videos on Instagram. On Wednesday, she added to this list by posting two pictures – one a recreation of the other – featuring Namrata with her daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni. The picture, she said, was taken at their favourite place, a luxury hotel in Paris, posing in front of the same painting in the same room, a few years apart. In the caption, she wrote, “Then and Now! At one of my most favourite places in Paris,” tagging the hotel Le Bristol Paris.

Namrata Shirodkar also shared a picture on Instagram Stories, featuring her and the family dining at a restaurant. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Nothing beats a Michelin star lunch with my superstars,” with star emojis.

Namrata Shirodkar's Instagram Story

Earlier, Namrata Shirodkar had posted a picture of herself basking in the warmth of the Paris sun. She wrote in the caption, “Parisian noons! Blue skies and a whole lot of sunshine.” Replying to the image, Namrata's sister Shilpa Shirodkar wrote, “Stunning.”

Here's a video of the family creating memories at Bordeaux in France. In the caption, she said, “My world with me! Bordeaux travel diaries.”

Namrata Shirodkar also posed for a few stunning pictures at Bordeaux. Sharing them, she wrote, “Bordeaux in bright bloom... Love it so so much. So alive yet so quiet!” Reacting to the post, Samantha Ruth Prabhu said, “Hottie,” with a fire emoji.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu will be seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata with Keerthy Suresh, which he is also co-producing.