Arjun Kapoor Thanks Fans For Loving <i>Singham Again</i>: "Your Belief In Me Means The World"

Arjun Kapoor is riding high on the success of Singham Again. The actor takes on a negative role in the Rohit Shetty directorial, which also features Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. In this action-packed project, Arjun portrays Danger Lanka, also known as Zubair Hafeez, and his performance has been praised by both fans and critics alike. To express his gratitude, Arjun shared a heartfelt note on Instagram, reflecting on his journey from making his debut as a “boy” with Ishaqzaade to showcasing “manic energy” in Singham Again.

Arjun Kapoor wrote, “Fifteen months ago, Rohit Shetty sir chose me for this incredible role, and from that moment, I dedicated myself to ensuring I wouldn't disappoint him, the fans of Singham or my audience. Today, your love has validated me as Danger Lanka! I am endlessly thankful for your support; your words resonate deeper than I can express. The BOY you fell in love with in Ishaqzaade has grown into the MAN whose manic energy and madness you have embraced in Singham Again. Your belief in me means the world and your encouragement fuels my passion. Thank you for this amazing journey. #SinghamAgain."

Reacting to the post, Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor said, “Yasssss.” Bobby Deol posted fire and clapping hands emojis. Sharwari Wagh dropped fire, clapping hands and raising hands emojis. Bhumi Pednekar shared raising hands emojis. Dulquer Salmaan commented, “You deserve all the praise bro.” Rakul Preet Singh commented, “Whatee.” Ali Fazal said, “Amazingggggg.” Many others followed suit.

Ahead of Singham Again's release, the film's team met for a get-together. In a post shared by Arjun, we could spot the actor himself, his co-stars Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and director Rohit Shetty. Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor and Deepika Padukone were MIA from the frame. The caption read, “The only BAD BOY in the gang of good boys!”

Singham Again is the third instalment of the Singham franchise. The first and second instalments were released in 2011 and 2014, respectively. Singham Again has been produced by Jio Studios, Rohit Shetty Productions and Reliance Entertainment.