Singer Morgan Wallen Grabs Phone From Guard Mid Concert, Throws It Away

Morgan Wallen's Still the Problem tour has garnered attention after the country singer appeared to grab a mobile phone from a security guard's hand during his performance and threw it across the stage.



The incident occurred on Friday, June 5, at Pittsburgh's Acrisure Stadium, as per Billboard.



Videos of the incident circulating on social media show a guard holding up a phone to record Wallen's performance, reportedly at the request of a fan who had passed on the device hoping that the guard would hand it to the singer.



Wallen first gestured to the mobile phone. He then came back and snatched the device out of the guard's hand. He threw the phone across the stage.



Wallen later cancelled his next show in Pittsburgh. He clarified that it was due to the weather and not any “nonsense” rumours about him, as per Page Six.



“This morning, my team walked on the bus and told me they had been consulting with local officials and that I should cancel my show in Pittsburgh tonight and I said, ‘Why?'” the 33-year-old said in a clip posted to his Instagram Stories.



“They said that there was going to be strong winds in the area, and I said, ‘OK.' So, that is what I did at that moment, and I trusted my team,” Wallen continued.



Wallen claimed there was a large stage at the venue “could become fatal” to the audience around it given the conditions.



“I've been seeing a lot of nonsense about me that is simply not true, and I just wanted to clear the air,” he added.

A few days ago, Wallen had a meltdown onstage during his Denver performance, when his piano appeared to malfunction during a rendition of Sand in My Boots. He had to finish the song a cappella.



The 33-year-old walked back to the piano, pushed it about a foot, and flipped it over, breaking the instrument on the stage.



Morgan Wallen's latest album, I'm the Problem, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with the biggest ever streaming week for a country album.



The singer had earlier reached the top spot in the Hot 100 with the 2024 track I Had Some Help, featuring Post Malone.