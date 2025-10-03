Simi Garewal Deletes X Post Calling Ravan "Slightly Naughty" After Backlash

On the occasion of Dussehra, Simi Garewal shared a tongue-in-cheek post about Ravan. After her post was heavily criticised on the Internet, the film veteran deleted it.

What Simi Garewal Wrote About Ravan

During Dussehra, the effigy of Ravan is burnt as a symbol of virtue prevailing over evil in different parts of India.

In her Dussehra post, Simi Garewal addressed Ravan directly, emphasising that he should be called "slightly naughty" instead of outright "evil."

"Dear Ravana... Every year, on this day, we celebrate the victory of good over evil... But... technically... your behaviour should be re-classified from 'Evil' to 'Slightly Naughty'," Garewal began her note.

She supported her point by saying Ravan provided "good food, shelter, and even women security guards (not too good looking though) to Sita after abducting her."

She added, "Your request for marriage was full of humility... and you never threw acid when rejected. Even when Lord Rama killed you... you were wise enough to seek his apologies. And... I believe you were more educated than half of our Parliament."

"Trust me dude... there ain't no hard feelings about burning you... Just that it's the In-Thing. Happy Dussehra," Garewal signed off.

As soon as she posted on X, the Internet quickly reacted.

The Internet's Reaction

A large section of the Internet criticised Simi Garewal for romanticising the traditional portrayal of Ravan.

One comment read, "Dear Simi Garewal, The moment he abducts you, all this romanticism will evaporate and you would be sitting in a police station slamming the cops if they say 'bas apaharan hi to kiya hai shaadi karna chah raha hai behen'. Ain't no hard feelings for you, but you have lost your mind."

Another comment stated, "Before Sita, Ravan had tried to violate the wife of Nal Kubera, which is why he was cursed that if he tried to forcefully violate a woman he would be destroyed. The fact that he didn't force himself on Sita did not stem from his alleged decency but from his fear of destruction."

Simi Garewal is known for films like Karz, Saathi, Do Badan, to name a few. She garnered a new fanbase for hosting the classic chat show Rendezvous With Simi Garewal, back in 2001.

