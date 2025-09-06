Simi Garewal Wishes Her "Special Youngest Friend" Rakesh Roshan On His 76th Birthday: "Happy Everything"

Veteran actress Simi Garewal has wished her “special youngest friend” Rakesh Roshan as he turned 76 today.

Simi took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of herself posing with Rakesh and Pinki Roshan.

Simi, who has worked with Rakesh in films such as Hathkadi and Seema wrote, “ Dearest Guddu..my special oldest, I mean youngest (!) friend..wishing you a happy birthday!..& happy EVERYTHING!! @rakesh_roshan9.”

Simi is known for her work in Hindi films like Do Badan, Saathi (1968), Mera Naam Joker, Siddhartha, Karz and Udeekaan. She acted in the Bengali film Aranyer Din Ratri directed by Satyajit Ray; Padatik by Mrinal Sen. She is also known for her celebrity talk show, Rendezvous with Simi Garewal.

Rakesh's superstar son Hrithik too penned a note for his father.

Taking to Instagram, Hrithik shared a string of throwback pictures featuring Rakesh Roshan along with him from his childhood days and his debut film Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai which was released in 2000.

Hrithik called his father his “best teacher” and the reason behind his ability to endure hardships with balance and wisdom.

He wrote, “Happy birthday to you papa. Thank you for building this resilience inside me. When life gets hard, it feels like home. Nothing can and nothing will shake the soldier in me. Over the years I have learnt to see the opposite as well, and I know you have too. The discovery of worthiness within, the simplicity of just being, the collapse of external validation.”

“Never complete , but no longer empty. I would have never reached this place of equanimity, this place of wisdom, without first traversing the hard path. Thank you for building that soldier in me. For being the best teacher one could ask for. I stand proud ( and strong) , cause I am your son . I love you.”

He said that today he walks in balance like his father.

