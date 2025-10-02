Ravan Was "Slightly Naughty", Not Evil: Simi Garewal's Dussehra Post Sparks Controversy

On the occasion of Dussehra, Simi Garewal stirred an unexpected debate online with a post on her X handle. In a surprising note, she praised Ravan, calling him "slightly naughty" and claiming he was "more educated than half of our Parliament."

Simi Garewal's Take On Ravan

Addressing Ravan directly, Garewal wrote, "Dear Ravana... Every year, on this day, we celebrate the victory of good over evil.. But.. technically.. your behaviour should be re-classified from 'Evil' to 'Slightly Naughty'."

She went on to justify her unconventional view, highlighting that although Ravan abducted Sita, he treated her with respect, offering "good food, shelter, and even women security guards (not too good looking though)." She added, "Your request for marriage was full of humility.. and you never threw acids when rejected. Even when Lord Rama killed you.. you were wise enough to seek his apologies. And.. I believe you were more educated than half of our Parliament."

Garewal concluded on a light-hearted note, saying, "Trust me dude.. there ain't no any hard feelings to burn you... Just that it's the In-Thing. Happy Dussera."

Dear Ravana...

After all, tumne kiya hi kya tha? I agree you kidnapped a lady in haste... But.. after that.. you…

Netizens React

Her post quickly drew sharp reactions from social media users, many criticising her romanticised portrayal of Ravan. One user commented, "Dear Simi Garewal, The moment he abducts you, all this romanticism will evaporate and you would be sitting in a police station and slamming the cops if they say 'bas apaharan hi to kiya hai shaadi karna chah raha hai behen'. Ain't no hard feelings for you, but you have lost your mind."

Others referenced the Ramayana, highlighting Ravan's violent history. One user wrote, "Ravan was no sweet misunderstood victim. Before Sita, he had already tried to violate Vedavati forcibly, and she burnt herself to escape his advances, cursing him that he would be destroyed by a woman. He had violently molested Rambha, and her horrified husband Nalakubara, cursed him that his head would shatter if he ever forced himself on another woman. Then he forcibly abducted Sita, imprisoned her, threatened her daily, and terrorised her, yet could not touch her because of her divine purity and his prior curses."

Another user emphasised the symbolic meaning of Ravan's defeat, noting, "Before Sita, Ravan had tried to violate the wife of Nal Kubera, which is why he was cursed that if he tried to forcefully violate a woman he would be destroyed. The fact that he didn't force himself on Sita did not stem from his alleged decency but from his fear of destruction."

Some users were more blunt in their criticism. One wrote, "Not sure if this is a desperate cry for attention or a masterclass in ignorance. Either way, you win the trophy."

Simi Garewal's unconventional post has sparked a lively debate, with opinions divided between those intrigued by her perspective and those highlighting the darker aspects of Ravan's legend.