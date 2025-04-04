<i>Sikandar</i> Box Office Collection Day 5: Salman Khan's Film Crashes, Mints Rs 5.75 Crore

Salman Khan's Sikandar continues to underperform at the box office. On Thursday (April 3), the film minted Rs 5.75 crore (net), taking the total to Rs 90 crore at the domestic box office, as per Sacnilk. Salman Khan's Eid release opened the box office collections with Rs 26 crore. On Eid, the film witnessed a slight jump in the earnings and minted Rs 29 crore.

After the Eid holiday, the film's earnings dropped massively. The film saw a 50% drop in its earnings on Wednesday, minting Rs 9.75 crore. Salman Khan's star power, word-of-mouth, promotional stunts with Aamir Khan - nothing seemed to save the film.

Due to the poor performance of the film, screenings were cancelled in many cities including Surat, Ahmedabad, Bhopal and Indore.

"We didn't find any instance of the show getting cancelled in Mumbai. There were shows where the number of viewers was in single digits but on the first two days, no show got cancelled due to no audience. However, the same happened in Surat, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Indore etc., especially in areas where there was little or no Eid effect," a trade analyst told Bollywood Hungama.

On the contrary, Sikandar has been running strong in two of their biggest halls – the 991-seater Gaiety and the 818-seater Galaxy. Starting from March 31, the shows were added to meet the demand.

Gaiety Galaxy has also reopened its third screen, 'Gossip', which had remained closed for an extended period.

Sikandar marks Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna's first collaboration on screen.

Sikandar has been directed by AR Murugadoss. The movie, made on a budget of Rs 200 crore, features Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj and Sharman Joshi in pivotal roles.