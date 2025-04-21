<i>Sikandar</i> Box Office Collection Day 22: Progress Report On Salman Khan's Film

Salman Khan's Sikandar doesn't seem to be gaining much momentum at the box office. On day 22, the action-packed flick managed to collect ₹13 lakh, according to Sacnilk. With this, the AR Murugadoss directorial has brought in a total of ₹110.17 crore so far.

Released on March 30, Sikandar marks the first-ever on-screen collaboration between Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna. In the film, Salman plays the role of Sanjay Rajkot, while Rashmika stars as his wife, Saisri Rajkot.

Ahead of Sikandar's release, Salman Khan opened up about what made him say yes to the project.

"I really liked the plot and how the screenplay unfolds. The emotions in the film stood out to me. I had visualised the action, but when it came to life, it took things to the next level. AR Murugadoss directed the film and it is really well with the emotions, the angst, the pain and the humour. Now, that we see the film, it all works for us, hope it works for the audiences too," the actor told Zoom.

Sikandar follows the journey of Sanjay Rajkot (played by Salman Khan), fondly known as Sikandar – a kind-hearted and respected leader living a peaceful life with his wife (played by Rashmika Mandanna). Things take a turn when a personal incident puts Sikandar at odds with a powerful and corrupt minister and his spoilt son. What starts off as a quiet life soon turns into a fight for what's right, as Sikandar stands up for justice and the well-being of his people.

Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for NDTV, gave Sikandar 2 out of 5 stars. Click here to read the review.

In addition to the leading duo, Sikandar also features Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi and Prateik Babbar in important roles.

The project has been bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.