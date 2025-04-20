<I>Sikandar</i> Box Office Collection Day 21: Next Stop For Salman Khan's Film - Rs 150 Crore

Salman Khan's Sikandar continues to witness a decline at the box office. Released on March 30, the film earned ₹9 lakh on Day 21, according to a report by Sacnilk. With this, the total collection of the action-packed project now stands at ₹110.04 crore.

Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss, follows the life of Sanjay Rajkot — also known as Sikandar — a ruler living in Rajkot, Gujarat. He enjoys a peaceful life with his wife, Saisri. But things take a turn when he finds himself up against a corrupt minister and the minister's troublemaking son. The story is about how Sikandar deals with these challenges and stands his ground.

Sikandar features Salman Khan in the role of Sanjay Rajkot, while Rashmika Mandanna plays his wife, Saisri Rajkot. Audiences are also showering love on the performances of Sathyaraj as Minister Rakesh Pradhan, Kajal Aggarwal as Vaidehi Rangachari, Sharman Joshi as Amar and Prateik Smita Patil as Arjun Pradhan.

Earlier, Salman Khan shared his views about whether he relates to his character in Sikandar.

The actor said, “Isse main zyaada relate nahi kar pata kyunki agar humko yeh hota toh agar hum Telugu film mein, Malayalam film aur Tamil film mein dekhein jo commercial hits dete hain, yeh wahan par bhi hota hai. (I do not find it too relatable. It is not limited to my films. It is also a feature of Telugu, Malayalam, and Tamil films which are commercial hits.)”

The superstar's statement was based on a particular scene from Sikandar, where Sanjay Rajkot is seen walking with 10–12 people following closely behind him.

In an NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Sikandar 2 out of 5 stars.

He wrote, “Sikandar is anything but saaf and steady. Yes, there is something that the film does manage to wipe clean off its face: sense.” Click here to read the full review.