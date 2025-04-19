<I>Sikandar</i> Box Office Collection Day 20: Salman Khan's Film Is At Rs 110 Crore (And Counting)

Salman Khan's latest offering, Sikandar, hit the theatres on March 30. The film, which also features Rashmika Mandanna, has been directed by AR Murugadoss. On its third Friday, Sikandar witnessed a sharp dip in its box office collections.



On Day 20, Sikandar earned Rs 6 lakhs at the box office, reported Sacnilk. With this, the movie's total collection stands at Rs. 109.9 crores. Sikandar had an “overall 7.48 percent Hindi” occupancy rate on April 18, added the report.



With a significant collection of over Rs 90 crore within the first week, followed by Rs 17.55 crore in the second week and only Rs 2.12 crore in the third week, Sikandar's next stop is Rs 110 crore.



Sikandar, produced under the banners of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Salman Khan Films, also features Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar in key roles.



Salman Khan's industry colleagues have supported the actor amid Sikandar's poor performance. Special mention: Akshay Kumar.



A few days ago, Akshay Kumar was in Delhi for a special screening of his latest film Kesari: Chapter 2. At the venue, the actor extended his support for Salman Khan.



When asked about the reason behind the failures of big-budget films at the box office, Akshay Kumar had a witty reply. He told Hindustan Times, “Dekhiye yeh galat baat hai. Aisa hai, aisa ho nahi sakta hai. Tiger Zinda hai aur hamesha rahega. Salman aisi nasal ka tiger jo zindagi mein kabhi marr nahi sakta (Look, this is wrong. It is like this, it cannot happen like this. Tiger is alive and will always be alive. Salman, a tiger with such a nose that he can never die in life).”



Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar's Kesari: Chapter 2 hit the silver screens on April 18. The historical drama is based on the events following the horrifying Jallianwala Bagh Massacre in 1919. Akshay plays the role of a powerful lawyer, Sir Chettur Sankaran Nair. Ananya Panday and R Madhavan are seen in important roles.