<i>Sikandar</i> Box Office Collection Day 19: Salman Khan's Film Shows No Signs Of Growth

Salman Khan's Sikandar continues to face a decline in box office earnings. On day 19, the film earned Rs 15 lakh, according to a report by Sacnilk. The action drama recorded a 6.11% Hindi occupancy on April 17. With this, Sikandar's total domestic earnings have reached Rs 109.9 crore.

Sikandar is directed by AR Murugadoss. The movie marks the filmmaker's first collaboration with Salman Khan.

At the trailer launch event, AR Murugadoss shared an anecdote about an unexpected meeting with Salman Khan in Chennai.

The director said, "I was struggling as an AD (Assistant Director) long back. So I wanted to watch a shoot, so I went to Prasad Studios in Chennai. I requested the security guard to let me in and watch me shoot. He allowed me on two conditions. You have to be in corner and you cannot talk to anyone. He gave me 20 minutes. After that, I had to leave."

He added, "I entered. I don't know what the shoot was. Full dark smoke, light comes, Sridevi is there. I was surprised. Then suddenly, I see a hero's backside. He is combing his hair. So, I tried to see who the hero was. He was none other than Salman Sir."

"I tried to go one step forward, and I saw the guard looking at me. He said no. So, I went outside and thought that one day I will direct his film. So, after so many years, I have directed the film with him," the filmmaker concluded.

Sikandar features Salman Khan as Sanjay Rajkot and Rashmika Mandanna as his wife, Saisri Rajkot. The film's supporting cast includes Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi and Prateik Babbar.