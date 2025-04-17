<i>Sikandar</i> Box Office Collection Day 18: Salman Khan's Film Continues To Struggle

Salman Khan's Sikandar continues to witness a decline at the box office. On Wednesday, the film earned ₹14 lakh through ticket sales, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. With this, the movie – made on a reported budget of ₹200 crore – has amassed a total of ₹109.74 crore in 18 days.

Sikandar recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 6.19% on April 18, the report added. The breakdown includes 4.78% for morning shows, 6.41% for afternoon shows, 6.62% for evening shows and 6.96% for night shows.

While Sikandar continues to struggle at the box office, Akshay Kumar came out in support of Salman Khan on Tuesday. During a special screening of Kesari: Chapter 2 in Delhi, Akshay was asked about the recent underperformance of big-budget films.

In response, Akshay Kumar told Hindustan Times, "Dekhiye yeh galat baat hai. Aisa hai, aisa ho nahi sakta hai. Tiger Zinda hai aur hamesha rahega. Salman aisi nasal ka tiger jo zindagi mein kabhi marr nahi sakta. [Look, this is wrong. This is how it is — it just can't happen. The Tiger is alive and will always remain so. Salman is that breed of tiger who can never die in this life.]"

Salman Khan, who has tried various promotional strategies for his films, earlier opened up about the lack of support from the film fraternity.

The actor shared that several people in the industry assume that he does not need backing because of his star power. Salman emphasised that just like everyone he also needs support for his projects.

The superstar also pointed out that he actively promotes the films of his friends and colleagues.

"Unko aisa lagta hoga ki zaroorat nahin padti mujhe. (Maybe they think that I don't need their support.). But, sabko zaroorat padti hai. (Everybody needs support, including me)," Salman Khan Bollywood Bubble.

Directed by AR Murugadoss, Sikandar marks the first-ever on-screen collaboration between Rashmika Mandanna and Salman Khan.