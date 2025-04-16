<i>Sikandar</i> Box Office Collection Day 17: Keeping Up With Salman Khan's Film

Salman Khan's Sikandar witnessed another dip in box office numbers on its third Tuesday.

On day 17, Sikandar minted Rs 25 lakh at the domestic box office, according to a Sacnilk report. The action drama had an overall 9.59% Hindi Occupancy on April 15. The film has so far amassed Rs 109.64 crore, the report added.

Directed by AR Murugadoss, Sikandar features Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. Movie buffs are also praising the performances of Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Sathyaraj and Prateik Babbar.

Ahead of the film's release, Salman Khan drew a parallel between his character in Sikandar and his real-life persona.

In an interview with NDTV, the actor was asked about a scene in the trailer where he was seen walking with 10-12 people behind him and how it mirrored his real life. Salman admitted that he did not find it too relatable.

The actor said, "Isse main zyaada relate nahi kar pata kyunki agar humko yeh hota toh agar hum Telugu film mein, Malayalam film aur Tamil film mein dekhein jo commercial hits dete hain, yeh wahan par bhi hota hai. (I don't find it too relatable. It isn't limited to my films. It is also a feature of Telugu, Malayalam, and Tamil films which are commercial hits.)”

Salman Khan shared how it becomes a problem when people start believing that his larger-than-life on-screen persona is real. He said, "They start thinking, I can take on 10 people. No, you can't take on 10 people. Don't even try it. They'll beat the hell out of you."

Released on March 30, Sikandar marks the first collaboration between Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna. The film follows the story of Sanjay Rajkot, aka Sikandar, who fights corruption and stands for the people.

Sikandar is produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.